Akhilesh Yadav Resigns From Lok Sabha To Take BJP Head-on In UP Assembly; Likely To Be LoP

Signalling an intent to take BJP head-on in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav resigned from his membership of the Lok Sabha. While he was elected to the Lower House from Azamgarh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he won Karhal in the recently concluded UP Assembly polls by defeating Union Minister SP Singh Baghel by a margin of 67,504 votes. His resignation comes in the wake of the fact that no person can be a member of Parliament and state legislature at the same time.

Sources revealed that Yadav is likely to become the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly. Similarly, senior SP leader Azam Khan also quit as a Lok Sabha MP after being elected from the Rampur Assembly constituency. The SP supremo's move is perceived as a bid to bolster his party's prospects in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath resigned from the UP Legislative Council as he won from Gorakhpur Urban constituency in the Assembly polls.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav hands over his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from his membership of the House. pic.twitter.com/UeZIMHgQyj — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

High-stakes battle for Karhal

Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency, which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993, barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007. A 4-time Lok Sabha MP, Akhilesh Yadav contested an Assembly election for the first time.

His opponent in the Uttar Pradesh election - SP Singh Baghel, represented Jalesar in the Lok Sabha as an SP member from 1998 to 2009. Thereafter, he switched allegiance to BSP and was nominated to the Rajya Sabha until 2014, after which he joined BJP.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, he won from Tundla and served as the Minister for Livestock, Minor Irrigation and Fisheries in the Yogi Adityanath-led government until 2019 when he was elected to the Lok Sabha. While Yadav secured a comfortable victory in Karhal, his party failed to live up to the expectations.

SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats.

Though the party improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats.