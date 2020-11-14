Akhilesh Yadav Rules Out Alliances With 'bigger Parties' For 2022 Uttar Pradesh Polls

After backing the Mahagathbandhan's 'victory claim' in Bihar polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday, ruled out alliances with any 'larger parties' for the Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2022. Yadav who has previously tied-up with Congress and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), has stated that he was open to adjusting estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with SP. Recently, bypolls to 7 UP seats were held - with SP winning one seat. The state's next elections will be held in the month of February-March 2022.

UP bypolls: Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of poll-rigging; 'Will give proof after results'

SP: 'No alliance with bigger parties'

"Samajwadi Party is discussing with smaller parties to make adjustments. But there will be no alliance with bigger parties," said Akhilesh Yadav. To a question whether the SP will form an electoral alliance with his uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party, he said, "We will adjust that party too. Jaswantnagar is his (Shivpal Yadav's) seat and the Samajwadi Party vacated the seat for him. In the coming times, we will make their leader a cabinet minister, and what other adjustment is needed?."

SP Chief Akhilesh hints at electoral tie-up with estranged uncle for UP Assembly polls

SP-BSP tussle

Samajwadi Party is currently embroiled in a bitter battle with its long-time rival Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) after six party MLAs reportedly met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and later threw hints that they may switch sides. Taking swift action, BSP Supremo Mayawati suspended seven of her party's rebel MLAs who had opposed the nomination of its official candidate Ramji Gautam for the elections to the Rajya Sabha. Mayawati also said that to ensure the defeat of Samajwadi Party candidates in future MLC elections, her party will vote for BJP or any other party's candidate.

The two parties come together to seal an alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, burying their two-decade-long hostility. After the alliance, Mayawati decided to withdraw her case against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 1995 infamous Lucknow guest house incident when Mayawati, who was addressing a meeting along with party MLAs, was attacked by SP leaders after which she along with the MLAs locked herself in the room. After the poll drubbing, both the parties called it quits.

WHO lauds Uttar Pradesh govt's COVID contact-tracing plan: '93% high-risk contacts traced'

2017 SP-Congress alliance

In 2016, Yadav had faced a massive family feud - with his uncle Shivpal Yadav over who will take over the party's reins from patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. The then-SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav had sided with his brother- Shivpal, throwing out then-CM Akhilesh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years for releasing a separate list of 235 candidates for the 2017 polls, countering his father's 325 candidate-list. Later, Akhilesh was reinstated, who promptly threw out his uncle and replaced Mulayam Singh Yadav as the party chief.

Amid these tumultuous family fights, Yadav stitched an alliance with Congress - with Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi holding joint rallies. This poll-alliance failed miserably, winning only 55 seats, while the BJP won 312 seats - ushering in Yogi Adityanath's maiden term. Since then, Congress has aggressively campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, eyeing its solo return. BSP too has ruled out alliances, preferring to go solo in 2022 polls.

Samajwadi party fumes over 'red-green' tiles in Railway toilet; says similar to party flag