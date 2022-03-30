Akhilesh Yadav Sacks SP Members Including Former MLC Kailash Singh & Vijay Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday expelled several party members including former MLC Kailash Singh and former District Panchayat President of Ghazipur Vijay Yadav, for opposing SP during the MLC election in Ghazipur.

He then held a meeting with leaders of party allies Apna Dal (K), Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD). Polling for 36 MLC seats will be held on April 9 and the counting of votes will be done on April 12.

Notably, Akhilesh's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) leader Shivpal Yadav was not present at the meeting. Keeping their differences aside, Shivpal Yadav had contested and won from Jaswant Nagar seat on an SP ticket in the recent elections. Besides him, Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel too, did not attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and leader of RLD legislature party Rajpal Baliyan attended the meeting with Akhilesh.

"The defeat was reviewed in the meeting, how will the voice of the common people be vigorously raised in the house? The poor labourers will fight the battle of the unemployed," Baliyan told ANI. On the absence of Shivpal Yadav from the meeting, he said, "There is no resentment. We are all together."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had retained power for a second successive term in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 of the 403 assembly seats. While the SP bagged 111 seats and emerged as a strong opposition.

CM Adityanath & Akhilesh Yadav take oath as MLAs

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took oath as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. After him, Akhilesh Yadav, who has been named the Leader of the Opposition, took an oath as MLA.

In a rare exchange and after a fierce poll battle, CM Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav exchanged smiles and greeted each other in the Assembly on Monday.

While Adityanath won the recent state polls from the Gorakhpur Urban seat, Yadav was elected as an MLA from the Karhal assembly constituency. Both the leaders are first-time MLAs.

Pro-tem speaker Ramapati Shastri administered the oath to members of the House.

(With inputs from agency)