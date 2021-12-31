Akhilesh Yadav Seeks EC's Intervention Over I-T Raids On Perfume Traders In UP

I-T officials since the morning hours of Friday, 31 December, are conducting multi-city raids in Uttar Pradesh over alleged tax evasion. According to the reports, several perfume manufacturers linked to the Samajwadi Party (SP) are under the scanner. SP has questioned the timing of the riads as Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for elections in the coming year.

Responding to the raids, former UP CM and SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav said, "It is a witch hunt by central agencies in collision with the Centre."

The SP chief will move to EC and seek their intervention against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Akhilesh Yadav has mentioned that he will appeal to EC to control central agencies as it is a witch hunt and a pre-planned move by BJP.

Raids are conducted in over 50 locations of Uttar Pradesh

Multiple locations linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh were raided by the Income Tax department on Friday as part of a tax evasion investigation. Officials stated that the raids were conducted in various sites including Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region, and a few other places.

As per PTI, multiple locations of some entities linked to the perfume trade and related businesses are under the scanner.

The Samajwadi Party claimed through a post on its official Twitter said, "After the huge failure of the last time, this time BJP's ultimate ally I.T. has finally raided the place of SP MLC Pushp Raj Jain and other perfume traders of Kannauj. Open misuse of central agencies by scared BJP is common during UP elections. People are watching everything, they will answer by vote.".

पिछली बार की अपार विफलता के बाद इस बार BJP के परम सहयोगी I.T. ने सपा MLC श्री पुष्प राज जैन और कन्नौज के अन्य इत्र व्यापारियों के यहां पर आखिर छापे मार ही दिए है।

डरी BJP द्वारा केंद्रीय एजेंसियों का खुलेआम दुरुपयोग, यूपी चुनावों में आम है।



जनता सब देख रही है, वोट से देगी जवाब। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 31, 2021

Yadav had recently launched a perfume called "Samajwadi Ittra" prepared by Jain in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls.

Image: Twitter/@samajwadiparty