Akhilesh Yadav Shares Video Of Chain-snatching In UP; Targets ‘Saffron’ For Heinous Crime

After targeting the saffron party on Friday with his bulldozer remark in a party meeting in Mainpuri, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appears to have targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party yet again on Friday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav posted a video of a chain snatching on his Twitter account. In the CCTV footage video, two unidentified bike-borne miscreants can be seen snatching chains from the two women passing by on the road in broad daylight. He also wrote a caption to the video, “गमछे से पहचानिए चेन लुटेरे कौन हैं! #चेन_स्नैचिंग_इन_लखीमपुर” (Identify who are the muffled chain robbers!)

A man can be seen driving a two-wheeler as another sits in the rear in the 5-second video. The driver wore a helmet, while the backseat passenger had a saffron-coloured cloth over his face. What's more intriguing is that Akhilesh noted the saffron-towelled male and attributed the colour of the towel to the heinous crime that was committed.

'Baba Sants are occupying the land, Will the bulldozer run on them too?'

While greeting the journalists on the occasion of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti, the Leader of the Opposition raised various issues of the state. He questioned the Yogi-led government over what would happen to the Baba Sants who were occupying the lands.

Akhilesh invites journalists to Ballia, promises to accompany them

Akhilesh Yadav also brought up the issue of a leaked Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 English exam paper in Ballia district, as well as the detention of local journalists for reporting on the incident. He invited journalists to Ballia and said he would accompany them. We should come together to save our constitution as we celebrate the birthday of BR Ambedkar.

He also discussed the country's rising prices. "I had already stated that after the election is finished, the price rise will take place," he remarked. Take a look at the prices of petrol and diesel, as well as steel and vegetables. Construction has grown prohibitively expensive. There is no employment, the price of lemons is at an all-time high, and it is even being stolen, as per ANI.

The BJP-led alliance won 273 of the 403 seats in the Assembly elections earlier this year, retaining power. The BJP received 255 seats, while its partners the Nishad Party and the Apna Dal (S) received 18. It's the first time in more than three decades that a single political party has won the Assembly elections twice in a row. The SP, on the other hand, was elected to the Assembly with 111 seats.