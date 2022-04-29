Akhilesh Yadav-Shivpal Rift Widens As Latter Warns 'will Talk Post Azam Khan's Release'

The rift within the Samajwadi Party keeps widening as the war of words between Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh Yadav has escalated further. On Friday, Shivpal Yadav warned the SP Chief, saying he will have a tough talk with him only after Azam Khan is released from jail. He also stated that along with Azam Khan, he will discuss and take further steps over the future strategies.

Earlier this week, Shivpal Yadav reached Sitapur jail to meet Azam Khan and stated that Samajwadi Party is not doing anything to help its senior leader. The said meeting also fueled the speculation of Shivpal launching the third morcha after his alleged growing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivpal Yadav Warns Akhilesh

"I will respond to Akhilesh after Azam Khan's release and will together decide on future strategy, said Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal slams Akhilesh Yadav's childish statement

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav mocked BJP for delaying the induction of his uncle Shivpal into the party. He said, "If wants to induct my chacha (uncle), then it is a good thing. It should induct him quickly. Why are BJP leaders delaying things? You should analyze why they are thinking about this. I am not upset with him. BJP should answer why it is so happy."

Hitting back at Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav opined that the Leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly had made a "childish" statement. "It is an irresponsible statement. It is a childish statement. I am one of the 111 SP MLAs who won the election. If he wants to send me to BJP, expel me," Shivpal Yadav retorted.

Shivpal vs Akhilesh

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had resolved his severed ties with nephew Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, has now dared the latter to expel him from the SP Legislature Party over his alleged growing bonhomie with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It is important to note that Shivpal Singh Yadav is Akhilesh's uncle and the chief of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), and had won the recent UP polls on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

The rift between Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav has been widening after the uncle was not invited to a meeting of newly elected SP MLAs on March 26. Shivpal Yadav then skipped a meeting of the opposition alliance chaired by Akhilesh Yadav. He later went to CM’s residence here, fuelling speculation that he could be changing sides. Another member of the Yadav family has already crossed over. Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joined the BJP before the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav met his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in New Delhi on Saturday. But it is not known what transpired between them.

