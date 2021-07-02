'Akhilesh Yadav Should Appoint Muslim Deputy CM If SP Wins UP Elections': AIMIM Leader

Days after Asaduddin Owaisi announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in the Uttar Pradesh upcoming elections, party leader Syed Asim Waqar demanded that if Samajwadi Party wins the UP polls, then its chief Akhilesh Yadav should appoint a Muslim Deputy CM.

Asim Waqar reportedly said in an interview that Yadav had promised 12 per cent reservations for Muslims in his 2012 party manifesto, but after coming to power he failed to keep his commitment.

Challenging various opposition parties ahead of the 2022 polls, Waqar also said that if AIMIM becomes powerful in Uttar Pradesh, they are bound to take their share in the state. “We will definitely snatch away the Deputy CM post from them. You will have to make a Muslim the deputy CM of the state”, proclaimed the AIMIM leader.

The AIMIM leader went on to say that the post of Deputy Chief Minister across states should be solely reserved for Muslims. He even asked the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Congress to clarify their views on the issue. Waqar opined that people come to Muslims for votes, but when it comes to appointing a Muslim Deputy CM, they have a problem.

The AIMIM will be contesting 100 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls along with Om Prakash Rajbhar's Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. When asked if the alliance partner will agree to Waqar’s demand for a Muslim Deputy CM, the AIMIM leader said Rajbhar ‘will certainly not disagree with his proposition.’ He stressed that sooner or later, political parties will have to give the post to Muslim leaders.

Opposition slams AIMIM leader’s remark

This statement by Asim Waqar was not well received by the opposition parties who lambasted the AIMIM leader for playing the communal card. Condemning the remark, Congress leader Rashid Alvi said Waqar should know that such communal statements only benefit the BJP. If he is really a well-wisher of the Muslim community, he should keep away from UP politics, said Alvi.

AAP spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari also slammed Waqar and accused his party of fooling the Muslims in the country.