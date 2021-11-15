In another political face-off in the state of Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly Elections, the Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has slammed the current Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that the BJP was unveiling projects that were done by the previous government. He made these statements in regard to the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway. He said, “Till now, the administration has not given me any permission. I always believed that they might give me the permit. They are benefiting from the expressway that Samajwadi Party built. Using the inauguration as an excuse, they are not allowing anyone to visit."

Akhilesh Yadav has also alleged that he is not being given permission to visit the Expressway as it is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Akhilesh Yadav further said that as he is not being allowed to visit the Expressway, he will march towards the Expressway with his workers to protest against the same. He asserted that no one can stop him and his workers from visiting the expressway on their cycles. This is not the first such incident where the SP Chief has alleged that the UP government has been labelling his projects as their own.

PM Modi’s inauguration of the Expressway

PM Modi will be inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway on November 16 and will be taking IAF's C 130 J Super Hercules aircraft from the National Capital to land on the Emergency Landing Strip constructed on the Purvanchal Expressway. The landing will be followed by a display of IAF's Fighter Aircrafts. Two Jaguars, Two Su 30, Two Mirage Fighter jets will also touch down the Emergency Landing Strip after the inauguration. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic team will perform on the occasion. There will be two C 130 J aircraft, landing on the Expressway, including the one in which PM will be travelling. The rehearsal of the fighter aircraft was conducted early in the morning and was also conducted yesterday.