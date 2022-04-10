Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP-led Centre Over Rising Fuel Prices; 'Dissolve Petroleum Ministry'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led Central government over the ‘reckless’ inflation and said if the government has no control over the spiralling fuel prices, the petroleum ministry should be dissolved.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, “When there is no control of the government over the spiralling fuel prices nor any management and regulation, and if everything is market-driven, then what is the ministry of petrol, diesel and gas for? It should immediately be dissolved.”

The former Uttar Pradesh CM also said the inflation "created by the Bharatiya Janata Party (Bhajpai-mehngai)" was depriving people of fuel.

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that hikes in petrol prices in India are linked to the surge in international prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

"We are not the only country impacted by the war. The surge in fuel prices in India is 1/10th of the price hike in other countries. The prices in the US, UK, France, Germany, and Spain have increased by 51 per cent, but in India, the hike is merely 5 per cent,” Puri said, as per ANI.

Rising fuel prices in India

Earlier, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also underlined that the price of fuel had shot up several times in the international market following the outbreak of the war, and hence the rise in fuel prices in the country was unavoidable.

Though fuel prices remained unchanged for the third straight day on April 9, there was a steep rise in recent weeks, following a 4-month long hiatus that ended on March 22. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre on Wednesday, taking the total increase in prices over 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

The government has been facing heat from the Opposition parties over the surge in fuel prices, with Congress leaders accusing the BJP-led government of ‘tax-gouging’, ‘torturing the public’, and ‘profiteering’ with the price surge.

India imports 85% of its oil needs and the Russia-Ukraine invasion and escalating sanctions have hampered the oil flows across the globe.

(With agency inputs)