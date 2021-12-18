Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Income Tax Raid On Rajeev Rai, Asks 'Why Before UP Polls?'

In the aftermath of Income Tax raids being conducted at Samajwadi Party's National Secretary Rajeev Rai's properties across Uttar Pradesh, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP-run Centre saying that the move was 'predictable' as 2022 UP polls are around the corner.

Conducting a press briefing simultaneously to multiple Income Tax raids across Mainpuri, Mau and Lucknow properties owned by Rai, Yadav said that the state is ready to wipe out BJP and the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government.

"CBI and ED will also come to Uttar Pradesh now": Akhilesh Yadav on Income Tax raids at Rajeev Rai's properties

Deeming the Income Tax raid as BJP's master plan ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Yadav said, "All this (referring to ongoing I-T raids) shall entail when BJP will be flustered and unsure of their position in Uttar Pradesh. Now, CBI and ED will also come to Uttar Pradesh."

"I had been waiting for this. Why before Uttar Pradesh elections?" Yadav said.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party's state Vice President Ajeet Vidhayak denounced the Income Tax raid and termed it as malicious intentions of the BJP-led Centre. He stated, "You will not achieve anything by getting IT to raid done at our national spokesperson elder brother Rajeev Rai ji. It should be condemned in the strongest terms. After all, why does BJP misuse its star campaigner IT and CBI at the time of elections? The BJP does this out of anger."

Samajwadi Party loses calm ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls

Fellow Samajwadi Party worker Dara Singh Yadav took to Twitter to write, "Due to the frustration of the government and its repressive policies, there was a raid of the Income Tax Department located in Shri Rajeev Rai Ji district Mau. Officials should take care not to act out of political hatred."

In another Tweet, he mentioned, "Yogi got jealous of Akhilesh Yadav's growing popularity"

मोदी योगी का डर दिखा रहा है

समाजवादी पार्टी को छोड़ नहीं पाई

अखिलेश यादव की बढ़ती लोकप्रियता से जल उठे मोदी और योगी https://t.co/pba67a3WGy — DARA SINGH YADAV (@darasinghyada14) December 18, 2021

Income Tax Dept conducts raid at Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai's residence

Sources confirmed to Republic TV that Income Tax officials arrived in Mau during the early hours of Saturday and commenced searches at his home in the Sahadatpura area at approximately 7 a.m.

While local Police have been stationed outside his residence to maintain law and order and keep the surroundings in check, reports suggest that the SP leader was directed to stay put within premises. Rai along with his family members are confined to the house as the raid is underway.

Further, it was brought to the fore that Samajwadi Party workers had gathered outside the National Secretary's residence and raised objections upon learning of Income Tax raids. Subsequently, the area was cordoned off by Mau Police.

Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai on Income Tax raid at his residences

Purportedly, the Income Tax raids on Rajeev Rai have been carried out owing to suspicion of tax evasion. Rai is the legal owner of multiple other properties across Lucknow, Mainpuri and Agra and I-T raids are being conducted on two of those premises too.