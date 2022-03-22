Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over LPG Price Hike, Says 'Elections Over, Inflation Begins'

After the rise in petrol and diesel prices, the price of the domestic LPG cylinder in India was hiked by Rs 50. Following the increase in price, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday came out to slam the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for the hike. Terming it "another gift of inflation", he said that the prices were being hiked after a freeze due to the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling government of the price hike and called it inflation after the elections. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, "Another gift of inflation from the BJP government for the public... LPG cylinder in Lucknow is close to Rs 1,000 and in Patna above Rs 1,000! Elections over, inflation begins."

The price of the domestic LPG cylinder in India was last revised on October 6, 2021.

जनता को दिया भाजपा सरकार ने महंगाई का एक और उपहार… लखनऊ में रसोई गैस सिलेंडर हुआ हज़ार के पास और पटना में हज़ार के पार!



चुनाव ख़त्म, महंगाई शुरू… pic.twitter.com/JUROJtgwTr — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for a little less than an hour on Tuesday after opposition parties, including the Congress and TMC, protested against the fuel and LPG price hike.

While Congress, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena MPs shouted slogans in protest, TMC members stormed into the well of the House, accusing the ruling BJP for price hike. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each.

LPG price hike

As informed by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the price of the 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas LPG has been increased by Rs 50 which takes the price to Rs 949.50 per cylinder from today onwards. Meanwhile, as the 5 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 per cylinder, the 10 kg composite bottle will now cost Rs 669. Apart from that, the price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder stands at Rs 2003.50.

The hike in the LPG rates came after several months as it was earlier increased in October last year. Since then, the prices continued to remain on a freeze despite the fluctuations in the cost of raw materials. The hike in LPG cylinder prices came in line with the recent spike in international energy prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

International prices also kept spiralling around the time. Earlier, it stood at around $81-82 per barrel in early November and now stands at $114 per barrel.

Image: PTI/ ANI