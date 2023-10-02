Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Road Accident Deaths, Investment Claims In Uttar Pradesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government over the loss of lives in road crashes, saying those claiming to make Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy are unable to remove animals from roads.

The former chief minister also contested the Yogi Adityanath government's claims of getting large investments and alleged that less than 10 per cent of the proposed deals have reached the ground so far.

"Today the farmer is in trouble, the youth is unemployed irrespective of whatever degree they possess. The government claims it is bringing investments to the state from industries but the truth is that of all the MoUs done, not even 10 per cent has reached the ground," Yadav said during a visit to Noida.

"The government has only shown dreams like they have brought investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore or that they are working towards making Uttar Pradesh a USD 1 trillion economy but by seeing the path on which Uttar Pradesh is moving ahead, I don't see anything like this happening," he said.

Taking a swipe at the current BJP dispensation, he said the major works undertaken by the previous governments are visible today on the ground but those done by the current government are not visible no matter how hard one tried.

"It is saddening that the people who claim to make economies worth USD 1 trillion or USD 5 trillion are not able to remove stray animals from roads. Not a day goes by in UP when a person does not die on the road after a collision with animals," Yadav said.

"Every day somebody loses their life on the roads. Daily we come across videos where we see stray animals suddenly appearing on roads and colliding with vehicles leading to the death of its occupants," he said.

"On average, every day a life has been lost on the roads of Uttar Pradesh because of stray animals ever since the BJP government was formed in the state. But the government does not care about it," he added.

Yadav said all regional and national parties have come together to form an alliance -- INDIA bloc -- which would work towards dethroning the BJP from power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He exuded confidence in his PDA formula (pichde [backwards], Dalit and alpasankhyak [minority]) for defeating the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance candidates in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am confident that our PDA will defeat the NDA government. And I'm confident that PDA support to INDIA bloc will help remove the NDA government," Yadav said.

The SP leader said he is also confident that Noida will work towards empowering Samajwadi Party workers and its allies in the coming days.

He also called for a caste census, saying it would help bring social justice and progress in the country.

"Until the caste census is done, we will not be able to take progress and social justice to everyone," Yadav added.