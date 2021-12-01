Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP DyCM's Krishna Janmabhoomi Tweet; 'no New Mantra Will Help BJP'

As the political fervour takes over Uttar Pradesh assembly elections slated in the coming months, the political parties across the spectrum are raining barbs at each other, to make their best bet. In another such round of political slugfest, a major controversy erupted after BJP leader & UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, asserting that the saffron party is preparing to build the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura after they successfully commenced the development of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Akhilesh Yadav attacks Keshav Prasad Maurya, says 'no new mantra will help BJP'

Reacting to the Tweet, the opposition SP chief & Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav gave a sharp response and slammed the BJP, saying that no ‘new mantra’ will help them to secure victory in the upcoming polls. He furthered his attack on the BJP and alleged that they ‘work to benefit the rich and rob the poor.'



Akhilesh Yadav, who is spearheading SP's campaign against the BJP in the state, said, “BJP has the agenda of robbing the poor & filling the pockets of the rich, they have always worked to benefit the rich class. No Rath Yatra or new Mantra is going to help BJP in the upcoming polls."

The controversy erupted as the Deputy CM’s tweet was directed at building a temple in Mathura at the birthplace of the Hindu god Krishna. The tweet drew political attention as the development of the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple is associated with a contentious land issue, similar to the Ayodhya- Babri Masjid land dispute, and the matter is currently being heard in the court to find a peaceful resolution to the matter. The building of the temple can only be constructed only after the removal of the Shahi Eidgah mosque, adjacent to the Shri Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and the transfer of 13.37-acre land to the deity.

UP DyCM hints at building Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, evokes controversy

In the tweet in Hindi, Maurya had written on Wednesday, “Construction of Ayodhya & Kashi grand temple continue, and we are preparing for Mathura”

The tweet comes in at a time, when the 29th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition is just five days away, (Dec 6). After BJP was successful in fulfilling its decades-old poll promise of building Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in 2019, the saffron party has now shifted its focus on building the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura, in order to woo the Hindu community to retain the power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is speculated to be the next BJP CM in Uttar Pradesh, is known as the face of the ‘OBC’ community in UP. It is also said that he played an integral role in the BJP’s 2017 victory in the state, as he turned in maximum votes from the OBC community. The leader has a stronghold in the party, and therefore his statement has created a stir on the ground.

