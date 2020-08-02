'Neither Border Secured Nor Businesses': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks UP Government And Centre

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre over the border issues, economy and employment.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that the people are tired of the flawed policies of the BJP government.

"In this coronavirus period, neither our borders are secure, nor are our businesses and jobs. The economy and the banks are going down. Interest on deposits is decreasing. People are forced to withdraw money from their providential funds. People have lost their loved ones. Due to the flawed policies of the BJP government, the netizens are becoming hopeless," Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

कोरोनाकाल में न तो सीमाएं सुरक्षित हैं, न काम-कारोबार, रोज़गार. अर्थव्यवस्था व बैंक डूब रहे हैं, जमा राशि पर ब्याज घटता जा रहा है, PF से पैसे निकाले जा रहे हैं. लोगों ने अपने क़रीबियों को खोया है.

भाजपाई सरकार की कुनीतियों के कारण जनता मानसिक रूप से नाउम्मीदगी की शिकार हो रही है — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 2, 2020

The Samajwadi Party chief's remark comes as the economy has been badly hit by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had led to labourers migration out of big cities and job losses. The central government has announced several relief measures and a relief package to revive the economy amid crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May announced an economic relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore to make the country self-reliant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and pitched for promoting local businesses.

Expressing doubts on the Centre's package, Yadav had demanded the breakup of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Centre for different sections of the society.

"The government should say how much of the Rs 20 lakh crore 'maha package' is for the poor, how much is for the farmers, daily-wage labourers, small traders and vendors," Yadav had questioned.

