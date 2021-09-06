Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt For Poor Dengue Handling; 'false Claims Of All Is Well'

Amid the increasing fatalities due to Dengue in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh Government. Lashing out at CM Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that Yogi Adityanath is making false claims of "all is well" even as children are dying of viral fever and dengue. Yadav said in a party statement that there are huge crowds in hospitals, and children are dying due to a lack of timely treatment while adding that the state government is not paying attention to the collapsed health services in the state.

Citing various cases of hardships being faced by family members of patients in getting medical attention, Yadav alleged that the BJP government lacked sensitivity, and said dengue has exposed the reality of its claims of having improved medical facilities.

There is widespread public anger against the BJP as it has shown disregard towards the health and the welfare of the people, he alleged while expressing confidence in the return of the Samajwadi Party's government after the assembly elections which are scheduled to happen in 2022.

Dengue cases in UP

After bringing the COVID infections in control, Uttar Pradesh is now grappling with the surging cases of Dengue. Worries caused by a dengue fever outbreak in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district continued as the death toll has risen to 51. More people were reported to be infected with viral fever in the region. Medical workers in the region are now on alert as the death toll continued to rise.

CM Yogi Adityanath said on Monday ordered strict action against officials of the health and urban development departments, who were found negligent in discharging their duties in Firozabad district where dengue and viral fever claimed over 50 lives.

The UP Chief Minister held a meeting with concerned officials and directed that teams of specialists from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and King George’s Medical University in Lucknow be sent to Firozabad, Agra, and Mathura in light of the outbreak. The teams will guide local doctors and will oversee the treatment of patients admitted there. As many as 105 patients with dengue and viral fever were admitted on Sunday to the government medical college in Firozabad.

He also issued directions for the arrangement of additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, testing equipment, etc in Firozabad for the prevention of dengue and other viral diseases. As a precautionary measure, the Firozabad district administration is releasing mosquito fishes that eat larvae of dengue-breeding mosquitoes in ponds to check the spread of the disease. District health officials have started releasing the fish, generically known as Gambusia, in ponds in urban as well as rural areas of the district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dinesh Kumar Premi told PTI.