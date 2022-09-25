Last Updated:

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Govt Over 6-month Old NITI Aayog Report; Running Out Of Issues?

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, on Sunday, took a dig at the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government, for the state being listed among the poorest in India.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on September 25 took a dig at the incumbent Uttar Pradesh government for the state being listed among the poorest in India. Akhilesh, taking to Twitter, said that if UP has come on the list of the poorest states in the country, then it is a 'certificate of failure' for this government.

Urging UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reveal 'who has become rich' with the funds allotted in the name of the poor, Akhilesh asked, "Mr Chief Minister, will you get the hoardings of this achievement installed or we should?"

Akhilesh Yadav had previously raked up the same issue

Pertinently, this is not the first time. In connection with the same report, Akhilesh had in March, took to Twitter and wrote, "In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country. UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government." 

NITI Aayog released its first MPI for the year in the month of March. According to the report, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh were the poorest states in the country. It said that in Bihar, 51. 91% of the population were poor, followed by Jharkhand with 42.16% and Uttar Pradesh with 37.79%.

