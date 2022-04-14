Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi-led UP Govt's 'bulldozer Culture'; 'rather Than Court...'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was present in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on 14 April to hold a meeting with his party workers along with his father and SP custodian Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The ex-UP CM was attending the meeting for the first time after his loss in the Assembly and MLC elections. He spoke to the media shortly after celebrating Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birth anniversary in the party office in the presence of Mulayam Singh Yadav and other party workers.

'Baba Sants are occupying the land, Will the bulldozer run on them too?'

While greeting the journalists on the occasion of Baisakhi and Ambedkar Jayanti, the Leader of Opposition raised various issues of the state. He questioned the Yogi-led government over what would happen to the Baba Sants who were occupying the lands.

"A saint had to go to jail in Lucknow, a mahant of Sitapur had to go to jail. There are many people on whom the government should keep an eye and take action. Will the bulldozer come down on them as well? Where will the state's bulldozer culture lead it? It appears that the bulldozer, rather than the court, will now administer justice. When will the state's bulldozers be unleashed on rapists and bank robbers?," Akhilesh Yadav asked reporters.

Akhilesh invites journalists to Ballia, promises to accompany them

Akhilesh Yadav also brought up the issue of a leaked Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 English exam paper in Ballia district, as well as the detention of local journalists for reporting on the incident. He invited journalists to Ballia and said he would accompany them. We should come together to save our constitution as we celebrate the birthday of BR Ambedkar.

He also discussed the country's rising prices. "I had already stated that after the election is finished, the price rise will take place," he remarked. Take a look at the prices of petrol and diesel, as well as steel and vegetables. Construction has grown prohibitively expensive. There is no employment, the price of lemons is at an all-time high, and it is even being stolen, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)