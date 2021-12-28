Akhilesh Yadav Snubs Samajwadi Party's Links To I-T Raids At UP Trader Piyush Jain's House

Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav on December 28 lashed out at the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) regime in Uttar Pradesh and inculpated the government of grave corruption. Notably, Yadav snubbed his party's links with the ongoing Income Tax (I-T) raids at a businessman's premises in Kannuaj. Responding to Republic TV's queries, during a press briefing, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister slammed incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath deeming the cash/valuable recovery from Piyush Jain as an ill-effect of demonetisation.

'Samajwadi Party not linked to arrested UP businessman Piyush Jain': Akhilesh Yadav

Snubbing any connection with the arrested perfume trader Piyush Jain, who has been sent to 14 days GST remand after raids at his residence, Yadav said that his party is not associated with the concerned person. The I-T raid has led to a recovery of over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25kg gold and 250kg silver by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI).

Pursuant to this, Yadav said, "If a yogi will lie, how will anyone ever trust him? If the raids in Kanpur and Kannauj are linked to SP, then I ask, where did all this money come from? Via an aircraft? Despite demonetisation, hefty amounts and black money cash are still surfacing. Where did they receive new currency notes from? After all, who can manage to hide this huge amount and the officials must apprise us of banks where they recovered it from."

'I ask Income Tax officials, where did the cash come from?': Akhilesh Yadav

Further, he lashed out at BJP for attempting to 'link Piyush Jain with SP' and said that Jain's call records would show contact details of 'BJP leaders and ministers'.

"BJP has raided its own business, they are trying to associate Piyush Jain with me but if they perused his CDR, the names of BJP leaders and ministers will come out.

'BJP wants Ayodhya's Ram Mandir for votes'

In a first of its kind, Yadav went ahead to accuse BJP of pretending to 'lure vote banks, in the name of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir'. Diluting BJP's hand in the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, he said that the Supreme Court has passed a verdict ordering the government to allot disputed land of 2.77 acres to the construction of Ram Janmbhoomi and 'nobody could alter this decision, BJP has been lying'.

Furthermore, Yadav claimed the BJP government is 'usually lying' on grave matters such as 'COVID-19 deaths due to lack of oxygen, or inauguration of major infrastructure projects across Uttar Pradesh'. According to Yadav, Kanpur Metro Rail, amongst plenty of other projects, was inaugurated by the Samajwadi Party-led government.