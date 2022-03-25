Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At UP CM Yogi Adityanath For Taking Oath At 'SP-made' Stadium

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Friday seemingly attempted a fresh attack against CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as the ministers took oath for the second consecutive term at the sprawling Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The event had in attendance Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah among other notable names from the political fraternity.

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav wrote in Hindi, "Congratulations to the new government that it is taking oath in the stadium built by SP. Pledge should be taken not only to form the government but also of true service to the people."

नई सरकार को बधाई कि वो सपा के बनाए स्टेडियम में शपथ ले रही है। शपथ सिर्फ़ सरकार बनाने की नहीं, जनता की सच्ची सेवा की भी लेनी चाहिए। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 25, 2022

Yogi Adityanath takes oath as Uttar Pradesh CM

On Friday, Yogi Adityanath took oath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second consecutive term. The Yogi 2.0 government includes 52 ministers including two Deputy Chief Ministers, 16 Cabinet Ministers, 14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 20 Ministers of State. After Yogi Adityanath, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Several new faces in the Council of Ministers are ex-bureaucrat Arvind Kumar Sharma, former Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and BJP national vice president Baby Rani Maurya. The government also found representation with Union Minister Anupriya Patel's husband Ashish Patel and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad getting a Cabinet berth. Additionally, Ministers in the earlier Cabinet like Jitin Prasada, Anil Rajbhar, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary have been retained.