Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig At Newly Sworn-in Govt In Bihar, Reiterates Doubt On Poll Verdict

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the new NDA government in Bihar led by JD(U) president Nitish Kumar which was sworn in earlier on Monday. He alleged that the ruling alliance had "strangled" the people's mandate, which he claimed was for the Mahagathbandhan. In a veiled dig at JD(U) and BJP leaders who took oath at the Raj Bhavan, Yadav opined that it was ironic that the same persons who went against the mandate were now "swearing by the truth".

On November 14, the former Uttar Pradesh CM seconded Mahagathbandhan's allegation that the Bihar election results were manipulated. Claiming that BJP had defeated the opposition alliance in a 'dishonest manner', Akhilesh Yadav contended that it was inconceivable that most of the exit polls had been proven wrong. To buttress his allegations, he cited problems in the counting of postal ballots and the victory certificates being given to non-Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Oath-taking in Bihar

Meanwhile, 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi were sworn in as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary, and Mewa Lal Choudhary of the JD(U) took oath as Ministers. 4 other MLAs of BJP- Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra and Rampreet Paswan were also included in the Bihar Cabinet. The smaller allies too got representation with HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman and VIP founder Mukesh Sahani bagged ministerial berths.

2020 Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

