Akhilesh Yadav Takes Dig At Yogi: 'Had There Been No Exodus Of CM From Uttarakhand...'

Addressing the Kashyap Mahasammelan in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, SP president Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath over the latter's invocation of the Kairana exodus. A huge controversy had erupted ahead of the 2017 Assembly election when the late BJP MP Hukum Singh alleged that 346 Hindu families fled from Kairana, a small town in the Shamli district, due to religious persecution. On Monday, the UP CM visited Kairana and promised compensation for the families of those who were forced to flee the town.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "He (Yogi Adityanath) recalled that an exodus took place. But the reality is that if there had been no exodus of the CM from Uttarakhand, our 5 years wouldn't have been wasted. Remember the number of things SP did in 5 years. You could not go out during the COVID-19 period. This government did not either medicine, hospital, or oxygen". This was a reference to the fact that the former Gorakhpur MP was born in the Pauri Garhwal district of present-day Uttarakhand.

Attacking the opposition parties and the erstwhile SP government during his Kairana visit, Adityanath stressed, “Peace has returned to Kairana since 2017, due to the state government’s zero-tolerance for crime policy. Several families have now returned to Kairana. Today, I am here for the establishment of a battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary. The earlier governments in Uttar Pradesh criminalised politics. Our zero-tolerance policy against crime has restored law and order in the town."

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out forging an alliance with Congress and BSP, he has hinted at allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has forged an alliance with Mahan Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on October 31, he exuded confidence in SP winning 400 seats in the UP polls. Until now, neither Yadav not Adityanath has taken a call on contesting the Assembly election.