Akhilesh Yadav Takes On Centre For Delaying Talks With Farmers, Questions MSP Assurance

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre for delaying the talks with the 40 farmers' unions pertaining to the agrarian laws by a day. While the farmers' groups expressed willingness to hold talks with the Union government at 11 am on December 29, the latter scheduled the deliberations for Wednesday. According to Yadav, this indicated that the farmers are not the priority of the Centre.

Accusing BJP of repeatedly insulting farmers, he predicted a drastic fall in the JP Nadda-led party's political fortunes. Questioning the government's assurance on the Minimum Support Price, the former CM alleged that farmers did not get MSP anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. The SP chief added that all steps taken by BJP had proved detrimental for the economy. The SP has remained steadfast in his opposition to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

भाजपा सरकार ने किसानों द्वारा बातचीत के लिए प्रस्तावित दिन की जगह बातचीत की तारीख़ को आगे बढ़ाकर ये साबित कर दिया है कि कड़कड़ाती ठंड में अपना जीवन न्यौछावर कर रहे किसान उनकी प्राथमिकता नहीं हैं। भाजपा लगातार किसानों का तिरस्कार कर रही है।



किसान दंभी भाजपा को सड़क पर ले आएँगे। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 29, 2020

PM Modi's overture to protesting farmers

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Observing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties. Additionally, the PM lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in cases involving violence.

PM Modi remarked, "I want to say with great humility to those who are vociferously opposing us that our government is ready to talk to them in the interest of the farmers. But the talks should be based on issues and facts. We are making all efforts for the progress of the farmers. When you progress, the progress of the country is guaranteed. Only an Atmanirbhar farmer can lay the foundation for Atmanirbhar Bharat. I appeal to the country's farmers that do not come under anyone's influence, do not accept anyone's lies and think on the basis of facts."

