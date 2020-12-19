Akhilesh Yadav Takes Swipe At Amit Shah's WB Rally, Says 'COVID Risk Only In Parl Session'

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked the Modi government over the postponement of the winter session of Parliament this year and accused the BJP of using the pandemic as an excuse to avoid the Opposition lawmakers’ disagreement over the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ongoing rally in poll-bound West Bengal, the SP leader asked, “If there is no risk of Coronavirus spread during BJP’s rally in Bengal, then why is that the case in Delhi’s Parliament session?”

“The BJP government is using the pandemic as an excuse to avoid the public representatives' anger in favour of farmers in Parliament. The BJP is killing parliamentary-constitutional traditions,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day rally to West Bengal on Saturday to take stock of his party's affairs ahead of the State Assembly elections. The BJP leader kickstarted the campaign by paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Kolkata.

No winter session of Parliament this year

Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the winter session of the Parliament won't take place this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, for the first time since 1984. R

Joshi said that the winter months are crucial for managing the pandemic in view of rising cases in the national capital. He also said that the Government hopes to bring the Budget session forward - most probably to January.

"The govt is willing to have next session at the earliest - It would be appropriate to have a Budget session in January 2021, keeping in mind the unprecedented situation created due to COVID-19," he said.

