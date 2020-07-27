Akhilesh Implores UP Govt To Form Team & Bring Back Child Kidnapped In Gorakhpur Safely

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government form a team and safely bring back the paan seller's child who was kidnapped on Sunday. Slamming the UP Government further the Samajwadi Party said the incident occurred in the VVIP Gorakhpur constituency of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which only motivates the criminals to do more crimes.

"The kidnapping of the son of a paan seller from Pipraich, Gorakhpur which is the Chief Minister's VVIP home district, reverifies the high spirits of criminals in the state. Form a team and bring back the child safely", Samajwadi Party told the UP government through a tweet in Hindi.

Tha paan sellers son, Balram Gupta, was kidnapped on Sunday afternoon while playing outside his house in Gorakhpur. The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of Rs.1 crore to release the child.

"मुख्यमंत्री के वीवीआईपी गृह जनपद क्षेत्र गोरखपुर के पिपराइच से पान विक्रेता के बेटे का अपहरण प्रदेश में अपराधियों के बुलंद हौसलों को पुनः सत्यापित करता है। झूठे दावों के बीच अपनी वारदातों को अंजाम देने से बाज़ नहीं आ रहे अपहरणकर्ता । टीम गठित कर बच्चे को सकुशल वापस लाए सरकार।"

Akhilesh Yadav blames Yogi Government

In another kidnapping incident in the state, Akhilesh Yadav blamed Yogi government for the alleged kidnapping of Sanjeet Yadav a technician who was kidnapped last month and allegedly killed by the kidnappers. The Kanpur Police arrested five accused in the case including a woman,.

"The UP government remained inactive even after giving warnings. Now the government should give compensation of 50 lakhs," Yadav said while blaming the CM Yogi Adityanath-led UP government. On behalf of the Samajwadi Party, he has announced to provide Rs 5 lakh help to the family of the deceased. Along with his tweet, the former UP CM used the hashtag 'President rule in UP'.

The news of the technician's killing comes after a police team allegedly failed to stop the kidnappers from escaping with the ransom. Sanjeet's relatives are claiming that they have given the ransom amount of Rs 30 lakh to the kidnappers. However, the police claimed that the accused did not receive the money and Sanjeet's body has not been recovered yet. Yadav worked as a technician at a private lab in Kanpur and was kidnapped on June 22.

