Akhilesh Yadav To Skip Yogi Adityanath's Swearing-in; Offers Advice To New UP Govt

Speaking to the media in Azamgarh on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav revealed that he won't attend Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's swearing-in. After being formally elected as the Leader of the BJP Legislative Party on March 24, Adityanath will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for a second successive term at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on March 25.

PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of NDA-rules states are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "I don't think I will go. I won't be invited". When asked about his message to the new dispensation, he said, "The government shouldn't speak lies". On this occasion, he also thanked the people for ensuring the victory in all 10 seats of Azamgarh, his Lok Sabha constituency. The SP president who was elected from Karhal in the recently concluded polls has the option to retain either his parliamentary or Assembly seat.

Earlier, BJP's UP unit directed at least 2 workers from every district to arrive in Lucknow on March 24 for attending the swearing-in. The saffron party has also prepared a list of its MPs, MLAs, and district chairmen who will attend the event. Moreover, it has instructed its workers to offer prayers between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. in all temples across UP ahead of the ceremony.

BJP sweeps UP polls

The UP elections were held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 - whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo.

On the other hand, SP announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.

This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.