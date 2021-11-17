The inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 16, also made space for a political slugfest in the poll slated by Uttar Pradesh, as both the incumbent BJP and opposition SP continued to claim that the project was their government’s initiative.



In an extension to the claims promulgated by the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced that he will conduct a Vijay Rath Yatra on the Purvanchal Expressway on Wednesday, November 17 in retaliation to the inaugural conducted by the BJP on Tuesday.

Akhilesh Yadav to take out Vijay Rath Yatra on Purvanchal Expressway tomorrow

The Former UP CM will also address a rally near the airstrip tomorrow. As per sources, the SP chief will also hold Sabhas at various points on the expressway. His Vijay Rath Yatra will move from Ghazipur to Lucknow.

Earlier today, ahead of the inauguration by PM Modi, some workers of the Samajwadi party cycled on the expressway and showered flowers on it, performing a symbolic 'inaugural'. SP workers cycled at various points of the expressway conducting the inauguration on the same day as the PM's event.



फ़ीता आया लखनऊ से और नयी दिल्ली से कैंची आई

सपा के काम का श्रेय लेने को मची है ‘खिचम-खिंचाई’



आशा है अब तक अकेले में बैठकर लखनऊवालों ने ‘समाजवादी पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे’ की लंबाई का आँकड़ा रट लिया होगा।



सपा ‘बहुरंगी पुष्पवर्षा’ से इसका उद्घाटन करके एकरंगी सोचवालों को जवाब देगी। pic.twitter.com/AeHDiJYTuH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 16, 2021

A day earlier, on Monday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government led by CM Yogi for unveiling projects that were built by the previous (SP) government.

His comments were in retort to the inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway by the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav said, “Till now, the administration has not given me any permission. I always believed that they might give me the permit. They are benefiting from the expressway that Samajwadi Party built. Using the inauguration as an excuse, they are not allowing anyone to visit."

Akhilesh Yadav has also alleged that he was not permitted to visit the Expressway as it was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. SP chief further announced on Monday itself that he will march towards the Expressway with his workers to protest against the same. He said that no one could prohibit him and his employees from riding their bicycles along the highway.

IAF's conducts air show at Purvanchal Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Indian Air Force's (IAF) great air show at Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur, on Tuesday, November 16. The Indian Air Force held an airshow for the opening of the new Purvanchal Expressway, which connects Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's capital, to Ghazipur, the state's eastern district. The airshow featured roller landings by Mirage 2000, Jaguars, and Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs.

#LIVE | Dassault Mirage 2000 Jet roller landing on Purvanchal Expressway



Watch here - https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/45noqSwoMa — Republic (@republic) November 16, 2021

The Purvanchal Expressway runs from Chaudsarai village in Lucknow district to hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on the national highway (NH-731).

