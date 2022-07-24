'Akhilesh Yadav Unable To Tolerate Rising Stature Of Backward Class Netas': UP DyCM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched fresh salvos at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday by accusing the former CM of not being able to "tolerate" the growing stature of any backward class leader stating that the SP chief is against the backwards.

Taking to his Twitter, Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote, "SP President Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, you are unable to tolerate the growing stature of any backward class leader. You want that there should not be any other big leader of OBC; you are against backwards. Which OBC leader was made Deputy CM when you were CM? Backward communities' faith is with Narendra Modi Ji."

सपा अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी आप पिछड़े वर्ग के किसी भी नेता के बढ़ते क़द को बर्दाश्त नहीं कर पाते हैं. आप चाहते हैं, OBC का कोई दूसरा बड़ा नेता न हो, आप पिछड़ों के विरोधी हैं. जब आप CM थे तब OBC के किस नेता को डिप्टी CM बनाया ?



पिछड़ों का विश्वास @narendramodi जी के साथ ! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 23, 2022

Despite the fact that Keshav Maurya did not specifically name any OBC leaders in his tweet, it is important to note that his statement came shortly after the Samajwadi Party, in its letter written to Om Prakash Rajbhar (the head of the SBSP) and Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Yadav (the head of the PSPL), stated that they can go where they can get more respect. Notably, the crack between SP and its allies started developing after SBSP and PSPL announced support for Droupadi Murmu against Akhilesh Yadav's support for Opposition's Yashwant Sinha in the recently held Presidential election.

'Samajwadi Party is not trustworthy': BJP

After Akhilesh Yadav's SP reprimanded PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav and SBSP's OP Rajbhar, the BJP on Saturday reacted by stating that their 'character is such'. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi underlined how the Samajwadi Party has a trend of shaking hands with the parties, allying with them and then shooing them away.

"First, they allied with Congress, then parted ways with the party, then they tried riding on the elephant (the symbol of Bahujan Samaj Party), but did not like the elephant as the partner. Now, it is Shivpal Singh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. This is the character of the party, they are not trustworthy. The person who betrayed his father, how can we expect him to stay with his allies," Tripathi told Republic.

Notably, in a letter to Shivpal Yadav, SP said, "Respected Shivpal Singh Yadav Ji, if you think you will get more respect then you are free to go there." A similar letter was sent to OP Rajbhar saying that the SBSP chief is free to go where he can get more respect.