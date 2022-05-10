Akhilesh Yadav, Uncle Shivpal Bump Into Each Other At Lucknow Wedding; Refrain From Talks

The rift between Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav was evident at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow as the two leaders came face to face but restrained from talking to each other. In a video that has taken over the internet, the two UP leaders are seen standing amongst a group of people, but not talking to each other or exchanging greetings.

Akhilesh Yadav, in fact, moves ahead swiftly after spotting his uncle Shivpal Yadav, who heads Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL), as per ANI.

Shivpal Yadav had contested the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year as a Samajwadi Party candidate and won the polls. The two leaders were present at the wedding of the nephew of former DGP Uttar Pradesh Jagmohan Yadav in Lucknow on Monday evening.

While Shivpal Yadav and his nephew Akhilesh had seemingly patched up before the assembly polls, the rift between them has been evident from their recent statements. Shivpal Singh Yadav had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in the month of March.

Shivpal Yadav slams SP for not inviting him for meet in which Akhilesh was elected leader

Shivpal Yadav had criticised the Samajwadi Party for not inviting him to the meeting in which Akhilesh Yadav was elected the party leader. Shivpal Yadav had met SP leader Azam Khan in jail in the month of April and accused SP of not doing enough for him. Akhilesh Yadav had last month suggested that his uncle Shivpal Yadav has a soft spot for the ruling-BJP party.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said, "If the BJP wants to take my uncle (Shivpal Yadav) then they should better go for it, why are they delaying it? I have no discontent with him. The BJP should rather say why are they happy?"

On his part, Shivpal Yadav had dared Akhilesh Yadav to expel him and said when right time comes, he will tell his decision. Last week, Shivpal Yadav took a veiled dig at Akhilesh by saying that he had tolerated the lack of respect accorded to him in a bid to please the SP chief. Making clear that he was hurt by Akhilesh Yadav's approach, he indirectly accused the latter of jeopardising his political career. While the Leader of the Opposition in the UP Assembly has denied having any misgivings about his Uncle, the PSP(L) president has repeatedly dared him to sack him from the SP Legislative Party.

अपने सम्मान के न्यूनतम बिंदु पर जाकर मैंने उसे संतुष्ट करने का प्रयास किया!

इसके बावजूद भी अगर नाराज हूं तो किस स्तर तक उसने हृदय को चोट दी होगी!



हमने उसे चलना सिखाया..

और वो हमें रौंदते चला गया..

एक बार पुनः पुनर्गठन,आत्मविश्वास व सबके सहयोग की अप्रतिम शक्ति से ईद की मुबारकबाद। — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) May 3, 2022

