Extending support to farmers, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called upon people of the state, members of SP, and other allied parties to observe 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' on Wednesday. This came after a debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

Terming the incident "heart-wrenching", Yadav slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the current condition of the farmers is "exposing all the lies of the government". He further added that the memorial should be observed on the third day of every month in order to remind people of the "brutality" of the ruling party.

Taking it to Twitter SP Leader wrote in Hindi, "There is an appeal to all the residents of UP, well-wishers of farmers and SP and other allied parties to celebrate 'Lakhimpur Kisan Memorial Day' today. Light 'Kisan Smriti Deep' today and increase the value of the food providers!"

उप्र के समस्त निवासियों, किसानों के शुभचिंतकों और सपा व अन्य सहयोगी पार्टियों से अपील है कि आज ‘लखीमपुर किसान स्मृति दिवस’ मनाएं।



आज ‘किसान स्मृति दीप’ जलाएं और अन्नदाताओं का मान बढ़ाएं! — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 3, 2021

'Don't want BJP': Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre

In yet another tweet, with the hashtag 'Don't want BJP', the SP chief added, "The incident of suicide of a debt-ridden farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat is extremely heart-wrenching! Such conditions of farmers under BJP rule are exposing all the lies of the government. After all, till when will the farmers of the state endure all this?"

उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत में कर्ज़ में डूबे किसान द्वारा आत्महत्या की घटना अत्यंत हृदय विदारक!



भाजपा के राज में किसानों के ऐसे हालात सरकार के सभी झूठों का पर्दाफाश कर रहे हैं। आखिर कब तक यह सब सहेगा प्रदेश का किसान?#नहीं_चाहिए_भाजपा — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 3, 2021

Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri area on October 3, when eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed. SKM claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and three farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle.

In retaliation, the farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing four BJP workers, including Mishra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries and Section 144 was imposed throughout the district. Ashish Mishra is currently detained under judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.

However, Union MoS Ajay Mishra and his son, Ashish, have refuted the farmers' claims. The Uttar Pradesh government announced Ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh to the four farmers' families and Rs 10 lakh will be given to those injured. The deceaseds' kin will also get a govt job and a probe will be headed by a retired High Court judge will be done.

A CJI-led SC bench pulled up the UP police for its probe observing ''We feel that you are dragging your feet' and 'why only four statements were recorded if 44 witnesses were there. Ten arrests have been made in the case including Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish, his friend Ankit Das and his driver Shekhar Bharti."