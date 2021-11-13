Akhilesh Yadav Wades Into Khurshid Book Row, Claims 'No One Can Beat BJP In Propaganda'

Breaking his silence on the row over Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva to ISIS and Boko Haram, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP's 'propaganda'. Speaking to the media on Friday, the former UP CM claimed that BJP did not consider leaders from other political parties as 'Hindus'. Coming down on BJP for creating a certain discourse, he called upon people to reject the JP Nadda-led party in Uttar Pradesh.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav remarked, "BJP sets the agenda on what the discussion should be. No one can beat them in propaganda. I haven't read what is in the book. But BJP does not consider anyone else a Hindu. That's why remain away from BJP and save the country."

Salman Khurshid triggers controversy

The controversy was ignited by an excerpt in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' which read, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

Lawyers Vivek Garg and Vineet Jindal have filed a criminal complaint against Khurshid urging Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to register an FIR against him. Hitting out at him, his own party colleague and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked, "In Mr Salman Khurshid’s new book, we may agree with Hindutva as a political ideology distinct from composite culture of Hinduism, but comparing Hindutva with ISIS and Jihadist Islam is factually wrong and an exaggeration". At present, Khurshid is the chairman of Congress' Central Manifesto Committee for the Uttar Pradesh polls.