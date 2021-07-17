Akhilesh Yadav Wants A Govt That Supports Rapists, Terrorists In UP: BJP's Dushyant Gautam

The BJP national secretary Dushyant Gautam came down heavily on Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and said that the latter wants a government that shields and supports terrorists and rapists on Saturday.

Responding to Yadav’s comment of not trusting Uttar Pradesh Police on the arrest of two Al-Qaeda terrorists from Lucknow, Dushyant said to ANI, "Akhilesh Yadav wants the persons who hail Pakistan should be released. He wants the government to support those who molest women. He wants a government, where the father of the leader says, if a man is raping a woman it is merely a mistake and people should forgive him."

He added that the Yogi Adityanath government in the state doesn’t need a certificate from Yadav about the law and order and governance in the state."We do not need a certificate from Akhilesh Yadav for the good law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," Gautam said. Akhilesh Yadav on July 12 had said that he has no trust in the UP Police and the BJP government after the news of the arrest of the two Al Qaeda terrorists broke out in the media "I cannot trust the UP police and especially the BJP government," Yadav had said.

Dushyant Gautam extended his criticism and also roped in Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her comment on women's safety in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter on Saturday to share the pictures of a woman, who was allegedly denied permission to file nominations in the Panchayat elections and was mistreated and manhandled by the BJP. In Hindi, she wrote in a tweet, which can be translated as, “BJP goons, who are trying to shun democracy, must listen that women will become, block chief, MLA, MP, chief minister, prime minister and will defeat the government that encourages those who persecute them.”

लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण करने वाले भाजपा के गुंडे कान खोलकर सुन लें, महिलाएँ प्रधान, ब्लॉक प्रमुख, विधायक, सांसद, मुख्यमंत्री, प्रधानमंत्री बनेंगी और उनपर अत्याचार करने वालों को शह देने वाली सरकार को शिकस्त देंगी।.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Z6jEMeTKks — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2021

Dushyant had hit back at her and said that she should not do petty politics in the name of religion, caste or vote bank. "They (Congress) should not do politics based on colour, caste or religion for vote bank," Gautam stated to ANI. Earlier, On July 10 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had also shared a video clip on her Twitter handle, in which some people were misbehaving with a woman.

कुछ सालों पहले एक बलात्कार पीड़िता ने भाजपा विधायक के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई थी, उसे व उसके परिवार को मारने की कोशिश की गई थी।



आज एक महिला का नामांकन रोकने के लिए भाजपा ने सारी हदें पार कर दीं।



सरकार वही।

व्यवहार वही। pic.twitter.com/rTcGQiG3Ai — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2021



(Image: ANI/ PTI) (With ANI inputs)