'Akhilesh Yadav Withdrew Cases Against Terrorists Involved In 2006 Varanasi Bombings': BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Akhilesh Yadav dismissed cases against dreaded terrorists engaged in the March 7, 2006, serial bombings at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station. While releasing the documents, BJP reminded Akhilesh Yadav about the withdrawing of cases against dreaded terrorists and registering a case against Uttar Pradesh officers including IB officers during his tenure.

'Akhilesh Yadav, you belong to the party that stands with terrorists'

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh stated, "Akhilesh Yadav is the same Chief Minister who withdrew cases against the terrorists involved in Uttar Pradesh serial bomb blast. You belong to the party that stands with terrorists."

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav claimed he has no faith in the state police and the BJP government, referring to the arrest of two terrorists belonging to an Al-Qaeda-backed terror group. Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza responded to his statement saying, "One can only expect such a statement from Samajwadi Party. Akhilesh Yadav trusts terrorists, but not the police of his state. When he was in government he said that the terrorists are innocent. The morale of the UP Police has witnessed a boost under Yogi government."

BJP alleges Akhilesh Yadav

A total of 14 cases against feared terrorists were dropped in seven districts under the Akhilesh government in 2013. The cases of one of the feared Varanasi terrorists, one of Gorakhpur, one of Bijnor, eight of Lucknow, three of Kanpur Nagar, one of Rampur, and one of Barambaki were withdrawn during the time of the Samajwadi Party (SP) government. The Allahabad High Court expressed unhappiness and demanded an explanation from the government after the Akhilesh government withdrew the cases against terrorists involved in the Sankat Mochan Temple bombing.

The High Court had said, "Will the Akhilesh government will honour these accused with Padma Bhushan tomorrow. Who will decide who the terrorist is. When the matter is in the court, let the court decide. How can the government decide who the terrorist is?"

The bomb blasts at Sankat Mochan Temple on March 7, 2006, killed 18 people and injured hundreds more. A murder complaint has been filed against Director General Civil Defense Brijlal, former DGP Vikram Singh, and 42 police officers by the Akhilesh government.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI