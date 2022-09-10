Akhilesh Yadav's '100 MLAs' Offer To KP Maurya Sparks Twitter War; Here's What DyCM Said

In Uttar Pradesh, a political war has erupted between Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter. The SP supremo has been constantly attacking Maurya stating that he has low stature in the Yogi government and has not been given importance as the budget of his ministry has been cut. Moments later, the Deputy CM reacted and claimed that the Samajwadi party is going to be eliminated in the 2024 elections.

This began after Akhilesh Yadav made a statement and offered to make Keshav Prasad Maurya UP's Chief Minister if he switches sides with 100 MLAs citing the example of Bihar. This didn't go well with the BJP leader as he responded Akhilesh Yadav's party himself is about to drown, how will he make me the chief minister?

Twitter War between Akhilesh Yadav & Keshav Maurya

On Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at Keshav Prasad Maurya hinting that all is not well within the UP government claiming that budget of his ministry had been reduced. He shared his picture where he can be seen smiling and tweeted in Hindi, "You are smiling so much. The budget has been cut in your ministry. The money has not reached the departments of your ministry, the tender could not be done. Are you hiding all these secrets, why are you smiling so much?"

Hitting out at Yadav, Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted and said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls his party won't be even able to open his vote account. He tweeted in Hindi which can be roughly translated as, "Restless for power, Akhilesh Yadav's party SP will not even open its account in Lok Sabha elections 2024, Modi wave in UP and across the country is faster than ever!"

सत्ता के लिए बेचैन श्री अखिलेश यादव की पार्टी सपा का लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 में खाता भी नहीं खुलेगा,यूपी और देश में मोदी लहर पहले से तेज! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) September 10, 2022

Keshav Maurya on Akhilesh Yadav's 100 MPs Offer

Earlier, responding to Yadav's encouragement to defect in light of what transpired in Bihar, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Without power, Akhilesh Yadav is desperate. He is like fish without water. The Samajwadi Party has become the 'Samaptwadi' party."

He further said, "Their 100 MLAs are ready to join the BJP. We don't need to break the party because our government is functioning effectively with an absolute majority... He does not want any leader from backward classes to move ahead and rule by causing divisions. His desire to come to power will not be fulfilled in the next 25 years."

(Image: PTI)