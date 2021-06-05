Akhilesh Yadav's Latest Demand Is Tree Census; Says 'BJP Govt Impacting Environment'

After vaccines and the recent cyclones, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its chief Akhilesh Yadav have now turned their sights towards environmental politics, demanding to know details of the Uttar Pradesh government's tree plantation campaign and accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of being unable to furnish details on the same. The former UP CM's remarks are the latest addition to the bizarre remarks made by other SP leaders & himself, including remarks such as 'BJP vaccine', 'increase in COVID deaths due to interference in Sharia laws' and others. Accusing the CM Yogi Adityanath-led state government of allegedly not knowing 'where' & 'how many' trees were planted, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the environment had suffered the most under the BJP government.

In UP, BJP govt runs tree plantation campaigns every year but... it hasn't been able to give details about where & how many trees have been planted in which year... In fact, the environment has suffered the most ever since BJP came to power: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2021

On Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had demanded the Centre to share COVID-19 vaccine data, saying many nations have shown that sharing the data saves lives. He raised the demand in a tweet and also tagged a UK newspaper report titled "How Modi's fraught relationship with pandemic data has harmed India" to attack the PM. In a separate tweet, Akhilesh Yadav also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government make public the data of free treatment provided to coronavirus patients and also sought free treatment for those suffering from black fungus.

SP neta ST Hasan claims intervention in Sharia laws led to COVID, Cyclones

Toeing the line of his party in making bizarre remarks even as India's battle against the second wave of COVID continues, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader ST Hasan blamed the BJP-led Centre for interfering in the Sharia law and it is this, he claims, that led to deaths during the pandemic. Alleging injustice to Muslims due to the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), SP leader ST Hasan claimed that it led to the country being affected by two cyclones (Cyclone Tauktae & Cyclone Yaas) in ten days. Further, SP leader ST Hasan said that the poor had been affected by the pandemic and there was an increase in the number of deaths and pinned the blame for these incidents on the Centre's alleged intervention in the Sharia law.