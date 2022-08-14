Akhilesh Yadav's Remarks On Har Ghar Tiranga 'childish And Hurtful', BJP Lambasts SP Chief

In a stern response to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, Akhilesh Yadav's controversial remarks on the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Keshav Prasad Maurya has criticised the statements of the SP chief stating that it is an "insult" to the country and also to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader while terming Yadav's comments as "childish" also said that "raising questions on putting the Tiranga as a display picture on social media shows the immaturity of Akhilesh Yadav. He should think about the Amrit Mahotsav initiative we are promoting before making such comments. I really doubt what kind of advisors he has."

In addition to this, the Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM also took to Twitter and claimed that the statements made by Yadav have hurt the sentiments of the citizens of India and further insulted the sacrifice of the freedom fighters who laid their lives for the country.

श्री अखिलेश यादव जी आपको दृष्टि दोष हो गया है,जब यूपी ही नहीं सारा देश भारत माता की जय जय कार करते हुए अमृत महोत्सव वर्ष मना रहा है,आपके बेतुके सुर देश भक्तों को पीड़ा,आज़ादी के लिए शहीदों का अपमान है,आपके सलाहकार सच्चाई से बहुत दूर ले जा चुके हैं! भगवान आपको सद्बुद्धि दें! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) August 14, 2022

"Shri Akhilesh Yadav Ji, you have a vision defect, when not only UP, the whole country is celebrating the year of Amrit Mahotsav, your absurd tone hurts the country's citizens, insults the martyrs. Your advisors have taken you too far from the truth! God bless you!", he tweeted in Hindi.

BJP trying to hide the 'dark pages' of its past through 'Har Ghar Tiranga': SP chief

Launching a scathing attack on the central government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched ahead of India's 75th Independence Day celebrations, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP and RSS are trying to hide the "dark pages" of their history through this campaign due to public pressure and for selfish power gains.

Further, alleging that the BJP was destroying the sanctity of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he also claimed that national flags are being sold by BJP workers at several places.

“While this flag is a symbol of pride for crores of Indians, it is a commodity for the BJP. BJP should stop setting up shops for everything. Playing with the pride of the national flag is shameful and condemnable,” Yadav said, according to a party statement.

Further continuing its attacks on the BJP, Yadav referred to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and said that it has not yet accepted the National Flag of India and also the Indian Constitution even after the independence.

Image: PTI