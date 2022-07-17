Following the cue of the BJP, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav has now also questioned Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and his nephew, Akhilesh Yadav, over how he would support a man who had earlier called SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav an 'ISI' agent. This came shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav for supporting Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in reference to the latter's past remarks at SP patriarch.

In a letter written to Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal while calling the matter "extremely serious and sensitive" stated that it is a 'strange irony' that the Samajwadi Party is supporting a person in the presidential elections who called 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav) an agent of the ISI.

"It is unfortunate that the Samajwadi Party could not find a presidential candidate, who hailed from a socialist legacy. It makes me feel sad that the Samajwadis who lose their temper at the insult of Netaji, are today supporting the person who had insulted him," said Shivpal Yadav.

Further advising the SP chief to reconsider his decision, Shivpal Yadav said, "Dear Akhilesh Ji, I know my limits. You are the chief of the Samajwadi Party. In this situation, my advice is that in the light of the above points, you please reconsider your decision." Notably, he also shared the letter along with a newspaper cutout on his Twitter handle and asserted his disagreement with the decision.

सपा के वर्तमान नेतृत्व ने राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में उस व्यक्ति का समर्थन किया है,जिसने हम सभी के अभिभावक और प्रेरणा व ऊर्जा के स्रोत आदरणीय नेताजी को 'आईएसआई'का एजेंट बताया था।

पार्टी नेतृत्व के इस फैसले के विरुद्ध मेरी घोर असहमति है।

नेताजी के अपमान की शर्त पर कोई फैसला मंजूर नहीं। pic.twitter.com/IRiw2aNmEs — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) July 16, 2022

It is pertinent to note that Shivpal Yadav had recently announced his support for NDA's candidate in the presidential election. He also stated he has decided to vote for Droupadi Murmu.

BJP questions Samajwadi Party over supporting opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak while slamming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over extending his party's support to opposition candidate Sinha in the July 18 presidential election, they also sought his response over the old statement of Sinha.

Taking to their Twitter handles, they also shared the newspaper clipping that displayed Sinha's statement made against Mulayam Singh Yadav. Reacting to this, while the SP described both the deputy chief ministers as “pracharjeevi” (propagandist), it also asked them about the role of the ruling BJP and its leaders during the country's freedom movement.

Image: PTI