Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party Tells PSPL Chief Shivpal He Is 'free To Leave' As Rift Widens

The rift between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) President Shivpal Singh Yadav has come out in the open as the SP has told the latter that he is free to leave the party if he wants.

In a letter to Shivpal Yadav, Samajwadi Party said, "Respected Shivpal Singh Yadav ji, if you think you will get more respect then you are free to go there."

Speaking to Republic, senior SP leader IP Singh claimed that there is no rift between Akhilesh and Shivpal. However, he said, "When day night you praise BJP and criticise SP, then why don't you join BJP? No one has insulted Netaji (Mulayam Yadav) more than BJP."

Akhilesh-Shivpal rift widens

The PSPL became an SP ally in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections and Shivpal contested on Jaswantnagar seat on a Samajwadi ticket. However, weeks after the 2022 poll results were out, the two leaders had a bitter fallout when it was alleged that Shivpal was not invited to a key SP meet.

The PSPL chief also attended a dinner hosted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for Droupadi Murmu on July 18 which was not welcomed by the Samajwadi Party.

Shivpal Singh Yadav had also claimed he would never support Yashwant Sinha as he had once accused his brother, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, of being an "ISI agent".

"I am saddened and in guilt to say that the Samajwadis, who once at the disrespect of Netaji used to start fuming, the people from the same lineage are today supporting the person who insulted him, for the Presidential post. It has started to feel that the whole party has become a subject of mockery," Shivpal Yadav wrote in his letter while appealing to Akhilesh to rethink his decision to support Sinha.

Recently, he also alleged that SP is getting weaker due to the political immaturity of Akhilesh Yadav. "If our suggestions were looked upon, the party would have been in a better situation."