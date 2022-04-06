Al-Qaeda Trying To Brainwash Over Hijab; Disturbing Nation's Equality: MRM's Shalini Ali

Indians should first follow nationalism and rule of law in India, followed by the directions given by faith, stated Shalini Ali, National Convener, Muslim Rashtriya Manch. She also stressed on the importance of education over issues like wearing Hijab, and accused the Al-Qaeda terrorist leader of trying to radicalise the Muslim girls of India. She was speaking exclusively to Republic TV in response to a 9-minute video of Ayman al-Zawahiri, head of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, openly inciting Indian Muslims to react to "oppression" after the HC's judgement on the Hijab issue.

Islam preaches 'Nation first' then religion: Shalini Ali

India shouldn't allow any terrorist or radical group to rule or create hysteria among students of today, Ali said. "I would like to bring to their notice, the first word revealed during the inception of the Quran to Sallilahe Wale Wasalam (The term is used while saying Prophet Mohammad's name) was 'Iqra' (Education). So, why divert the attention of the students?" We condemn the acts and actions of the terrorists trying to brainwash Muslim children. They are trying to bring hindrance in the equality of the Nation."

Al-Qaeda operates mostly from Afghanistan, where the ruling Taliban regime has suspended education for girls aged over 11 years. Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC has come out with a judgement on the hijab issue wherein the government's ban on wearing non-essential religious garb in school irrespective of faith has been upheld. Ali, reacting to HC's judgement and contrasting the situation in India with how girls and women are being treated in Afghanistan, quoting Al-Hadith said, "Islam calls for Hubbul Watan Nisful Iman (Muslims should follow the law and nationalism of the country) and subsequently follow the law of the religion. The school uniform brings about uniformity among students irrespective of religion, gender, etc. The Al-Qaeda have, in contrast, shunned the girls and women from educating themselves."

Al-Qaeda terrorist leader enters hijab row

In the wake of the Karnataka High Court's Hijab verdict, Ayman al-Zawahiri- the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda- exhorted Indian Muslims to react to "oppression". As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media on Tuesday, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her being in a burqa and shouted 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Muskan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West.

IMAGE: REPUBLICWORLD