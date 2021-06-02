Alapan Bandyopadhyay's Act Can Lead To Anarchy; Did He Follow CM For Reward?: Govt Source

In the latest development, Central government sources have expressed displeasure over the conduct of former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay's conduct during the Cyclone Yaas review meeting with PM Modi on May 28. Alapan Bandyopadhyay was served a show-cause notice hours before he retired, following which he was appointed by CM Mamata Banerjee as her Chief Advisor. On Wednesday, govt sources told Republic TV that Alapan Bandyopadhyay's conduct on May 28 could lead to 'anarchy' and that it could create a 'severe dent to IAS'.

"Would that not lead to anarchy? Alapan Bandyopadhyay's conduct on May 28 has made a severe dent to IAS, the supposed 'steel frame' of India as devised by Sardar Patel," a central government source said.

Noting that the Chief Secretary cannot be working as a personal staff of a CM, the govt sources asked if Alapan Bandyopadhyay subjected himself to the 'whims' of the CM Mamata Banerjee in order for his post-retirement to be 'handsomely rewarding'. The source said that the country's first home minister, Sardar Patel, while addressing the first batch of the IAS officers had referred to them as the "steel frame of India". The source added that Sardar Patel did not invent this phraseology only to inspire the young officers but behind this was a multitude of connotations India was a multicultural nation where rulers of states "would have their own interests and egos, at times inflated". If the Centre's representatives boycotted the meetings called by the chief secretary after natural calamities, would it not amount to an institutional breakdown in a federal structure, the source said.

The political drama around Alapan Bandyopadhyay

The political drama surrounding Alapan Bandyopadhyay kicked off when the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had on May 28 sought his services and asked the state government to relieve the officer immediately. Bandyopadhyay, who was scheduled to retire on Monday after completion of 60 years of age, was recently given a three-month extension by the state government as well as the Centre following a request by Mamata Banerjee. His extension was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by the Prime Minister. However, following the controversy surrounding the PM-CM meeting, in a communique to the state government, the Personnel Ministry on Friday said the ACC has approved the placement of the services of Bandyopadhyay with the Government of India as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, "with immediate effect".

The West Bengal government was asked to relieve the officer with immediate effect and Bandyopadhyay was directed to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi by 10 am on May 31. Failing to do so, another letter was issued in which the state government was advised to relieve him with immediate effect and he was directed to report to the DoPT, North Block, New Delhi by 10 AM on June 1, 2021, officials said, citing details of the communique.

Mamata Banerjee makes Alapan Bandyopadhyay her 'Chief Advisor'

CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that Bandyopadhyay had 'retired' as the state's Chief Secretary and reappointed him as her adviser for three years, in order to counter the Centre's move. Before her decision, Banerjee had also penned a letter to PM Modi asserting that the state government will not release him. She further urged PM Modi to withdraw the order by terming it as 'unconstitutional'. Additionally, she also remarked that the Centre took the decision without seeking permission from the state administration.

However, According to the Central Government notice, Rule 6(1) of the IAS cadre rules says a cadre officer may, with the concurrence of the state governments concerned and the central government, be deputed for service under the central government or another state government. Immediately following his retirement and elevation by CM Mamata, sources had informed Republic that the Centre was mulling strong action against him, including filing a chargesheet.