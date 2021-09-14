Aligarh: PM Modi Unveils University Named After Raja Mahendra, Yogi Hails Centre's Efforts

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a new university in Aligarh in the name of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was also present at that event thanked PM Modi and welcomed his move of establishing a university in the freedom fighter's name. 'Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Mahendra Pratap university establishments have made the freedom struggle memorable today,' added CM Yogi.

CM Yogi Adityanath's address at Aligarh

While mentioning that the auspicious event of Radha Ashtami is also celebrated today, CM Yogi added that "When the entire world was fighting with the pandemic of COVID-19, PM Modi helped citizens of India with several schemes including Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Mission. With this PM Modi also made it possible to launch two COVID-19 vaccines and today we have already administered 75 crores of doses," CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Attack on Opposition

While launching a political attack on the previous Government, UP CM Adityanath claimed that the financial assistance to sugarcane farmers after the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) came to power increased drastically.

"From 2007 to 2017 the Sugarcane farmers of the state received 95,000 crore package while the BJP from 2017 brought one lakh 45 thousand crore package," added Yogi Adityanath.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath listed developments launched by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh including medical colleges in Lucknow and the recent establishment of National Law University by President Kovind in Prayagraj. Moreover, the CM also hailed PM Modi for nationwide initiatives including the recent renaming of the Khel Ratna award to Major Dhyan Chand award, education, health infrastructure, and pro-farmer policies launched by the Union Government.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Meanwhile, the new university also aims to fulfil a longstanding demand for a state university in the region. All the colleges in the Aligarh division and some neighbouring districts will be affiliated with it, the chief minister had said earlier.