Aligarh To Harigarh? Zila Panchayat In UP Passes Resolution To Rename 'Lock City'

In another attempt to change the names of the places in Uttar Pradesh, the Zila Panchayat of Aligarh has now passed a resolution demanding to change Aligarh to Harigarh. Stating it as a 'long pending demand', members of the Zila Panchayat has sought its rechristening. The proposal was passed without any opposition in the first meeting of the panchayat with 50 members present. Further, it will be forwarded to the Yogi Adityanath government for approval.

Zila Panchayat demands change of names

Apart from the renaming of Aligarh as Harigarh, another approval has also been passed to change the name of the Aligarh airport, informed the Zila Panchayat chairman. He said that the airport must be named after the BJP leader Kalyan Singh who was a resident of the city and also the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Earlier, the Mainpuri Zila Panchayat also passed a resolution and sought to rename Mainpuri as Mayan Nagar after the name of sage Mayan who was the founder of Mainpuri. This proposal was passed with 23 members in support of it and two against it as, stated by the Zila Panchayat chairperson, Archana Bhadoria.

The Firozabad District Panchayat also passed a resolution earlier this month for renaming the district as Chandra Nagar after King Chandra Sen who lived in Firozabad.

Changes in names of districts in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has made some major changes in the names of some places including Allahabad to Prayagraj, Mughalsarai to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

Furthermore, many other recommendations are being made to change the names of several districts.

