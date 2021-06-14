All 5 LJP MPs Desert Chirag Paswan; Seek To Elect His Uncle Pashupati As Legislative Chief

In a setback to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, his own party Lok Sabha MPs are seeking a change in parliamentary leadership. On Sunday night, the five MPs including Chirag's uncle - Pashupati Paras wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking to be recognised as the original LJP under Paras' leadership. All 5 MPs are set to meet the Election Commission on Monday to be recognised as LJP. The party has 6 MPs including Chirag Paswan.

All 5 LJP MPs desert Chirag Paswan

The MPs namely - Pashupati Paras, Prince Paswan, Mehboob Ali Kaiser, Chandan Kumar and Veena Devi are set to hold a press conference in Delhi at 3 PM to announce the same. Sources report that the split in LJP occurred in October 2020 when Paras praised Nitish Kumar govt in an interview with Republic TV. Sources state that Chirag, who was then vowing to 'send Nitish to jail', was miffed at his uncle's comment and allegedly humiliated him after pulling him up for the same. Angered at the insult, Paras reportedly was seeking to settle scores with Chirag Paswan.

In his Republic TV interview, Paras said, "I was a minister under Nitish Kumar for close to 2 years and I really liked the way he worked. He always used to talk about development even with his cabinet colleagues, he talked about development. There was no compromise. In the last 15 years, under Nitish, Bihar has developed."

Chirag Paswan's anti-Nitish tirade

On the other hand, Chirag Paswan had declared that LJP won't contest Bihar polls under CM Nitish Kumar's leadership, passing a resolution for an LJP-BJP government at a party meet. Paswan maintained that his parting of ways with JD(U) had "nothing to do" with sharing of seats for the assembly elections in Bihar, adding that Kumar harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains. Interestingly, Paswan was openly singing praises of PM Modi, touting himself as his 'Hanuman'. Snubbing Paswan, BJP reaffirmed Nitish Kumar as its CM candidate contesting in 121 seats while JD(U) contested in 115 seats.

Ultimately, Chirag's gamble paid off. While LJP managed to bag just one seat with a vote share of 5.66%, it secured more votes than the winning party's victory margin over JD(U) in 32 seats, reducing JD(U)'s seat tally. In 2021, his lone MLA Raj Kumar Singh joined JD(U) and his lone MLC Nutan Singh joined BJP. The NDA managed to eke out a majority winning 125 seats, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 110 seats with BJP emerging with an edge over the JDU. Nitish's stature was reduced as his party won only 43 seats - down from 71 in 2015, while BJP bettered its tally winning 74 seats.