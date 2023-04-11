All Anti-national Forces That Want To Halt Country's Progress Against AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

All "anti-national forces" that want to halt the country's progress are against the AAP, its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said here on Tuesday and urged people to join the party to make India the number one nation in the world.

Describing the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) newly-acquired status of a national party in a short span of 10 years as “unbelievable, unimaginable and nothing short of magic,” the AAP convenor said the feat brings with it a huge responsibility as well.

The AAP supremo also warned party leaders and workers to be ready to face political attacks and even go to jail if need be, citing the arrest of former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over corruption charges.

He urged people to join the AAP in large numbers by calling on 9871010101 to make India the number one country in the world.

"All the anti-national forces that want to stop the progress of the country are against the AAP, but the almighty is with us," the Delhi chief minister said in an address at the party headquarters here.

These "anti-national forces" want to stop the AAP from building schools and hospitals. They have put innocent people like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain in jail, Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to the BJP-led Union government.

He said the AAP's ideology is based on the three pillars of die-hard honesty, patriotism and humanity, adding that the party's aim is to make India the number one country in the world.

The hope of crores of Indians from the AAP has now turned into steadfast trust, Kejriwal said highlighting the rise of the party that was formed in 2012 following an anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare.

Many of our companions went to jail in this journey and we lost some like Santosh Koli and Meera Sanyal, Kejriwal said, lauding the contribution of party volunteers.

Koli, a close aide of Kejriwal, was slated to contest the Delhi assembly election but died following an accident in 2013.

Sanyal had joined the AAP after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014. She died in 2019 after a brief illness.

"I congratulate everyone. The almighty wants us to do something for the country," Kejriwal said while reminding the party volunteers about the three pillars of its ideology -- undying honesty, patriotism and humanity.

He said those scared of going to prison or having any greed for post should quit the party.

"The way our political opponents are targeting us at the moment, each party worker will be attacked and may have to spend 8-10 months in jail.

"They will eventually get bail as they have not done anything wrong. But if any worker today is scared of these consequences, then I urge you to leave AAP and go somewhere else,” he said.

Asserting that the AAP's success in bringing about a positive change in the country's politics, he said the party has shown others how to win elections honestly.

There are 1,300 political parties in the country, of which only six enjoy the status of a national party and just three -- the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and now, the AAP -- have governments in more than one state, Kejriwal pointed out.

He asserted that the AAP has forced other political parties to promise that they will provide free electricity.

"They have started promising free power, although they are not doing so. We will make them do it as well," the Delhi chief minister said.

He credited the AAP with doing positive politics in the country and said a successful government can only be run through honesty.

"We made their biggest leader sit in a fake classroom, one day we will send him to a real school too," Kejriwal said, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, without naming him.

Speaking about the initial days of AAP, the Delhi chief minister said it had no funds or supporters. He said even now the party does not have many funds but plenty of supporters.

“We know that god is with us and he wants us to achieve something great... I will be lucky if every drop of my blood is shed for the country," Kejriwal said.

The AAP convenor said each and every party worker missed Sisodia and Jain on the occasion and termed them "great warriors" fighting hard against the negative forces that were trying to destroy the party.

“Every political force against our country is today trying to destroy AAP. Was it a fault of Sisodia and Jain that they built schools and hospitals," Kejriwal said terming cases against them as fake.

"No one can stop an idea whose time has come," Kejriwal said, adding that despite efforts being made by political opponents to stop AAP, it will continue to rise.

He said a lot of people are very happy today with the way AAP has changed the political narrative across the country and has also done tremendous work in various fields such as education and healthcare in Delhi and Punjab.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab backed by a massive majority and has five MLAs in the Gujarat assembly and two in the Goa Assembly. The party also has 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, 7 from Punjab and 3 from Delhi.