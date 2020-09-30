All Babri Demolition Accused Acquitted, BJP Leaders Say 'victory Triumphs'; Look Ahead

After the Special CBI Court in Lucknow pronounced its verdict on the Babri Demolition case, acquitting all 32 accused, BJP leaders took to Twitter to welcome the judgment. Party leader along the likes of Deputy Bihar CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Ram Madhav, Kirit Somaiya and others lauded the 'historic judgment' calling it a triumphant victory after centuries of conflict.

BJP leaders react

I was witness to the entire incident of 6th Dec. It was all spontaneous no conspiracy.I was conducting the meeting from dais I was surprised when some Kar Sewaks climbed Babri str.Advaniji was unhappy.सत्यमेव जयते ।#BabriDemolitionCase — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) September 30, 2020

Victory triumphs. CBI court’s acquittal in Babri conspiracy case was long overdue. A malicious case against some of the most respected leaders of our nation has fallen aside finally after 3 decades. Everyone should welcome d judgement — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) September 30, 2020

Babri Demolition Case me Sab Nirdosh Chhut Gaye,



Ram Mabdir ka Nirman shuru ho gaya hai



I recollect the Moment, I was present on the Spot when Babri was Demolished & "Ram Lalla" virajman huye



Jay Shri Ram



Meri Zindagi ka Yaadgar Din @BJP4India @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) September 30, 2020

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj said, "I congratulate the whole nation. It is a historic moment. Victory after centuries of conflict."

Sadhvi Rithambara who has been acquitted in the case said, "We all have got justice. We are all happy that a massive Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya, even we went happy on that day only, there was no conspiracy there. All forces barring any caste or religion stand together. This chapter has been completed. Bharat has paved a new way for us."

RSS' Indresh Kumar extended his support to all accused who have been acquitted saying, "The people who had been accused are the most civilised people in the country. They are the most patriotic people of the nation."

All accused acquitted in Babri Demolition case

In its judgment pronounced, the court said that the demolition was not pre-planned. Earlier in the day, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the court premises to hear the court's verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader LK Advani, had taken part in it through video conferencing. There were 49 accused in the case out of which 17 have passed away. Owing to COVID-19, senior citizens and those who are unwell among the accused were exempted from personally appearing in court.

The Babri mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992. The verdict comes within 10 months of the historic Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit verdict. On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court awarded the entire disputed area in Ayodhya to the Hindu parties to build Ram temple and an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

