All Congress MPs Should Resign After Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification: Senior Party Leader

After Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi said all Congress MPs should resign in protest. Gandhi, the tallest leader of the Congress party who until hours ago was an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, has lost his spot in the lower house of Parliament. Pending appeal and if the Surat court order stands, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to partake in elections for a period of eight years.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after a Surat court found him guilty of criminal defamation with regard to his comments about the Modi community during a rally in Gujarat in 2019. Addressing a rally in Kolar, Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had said: "How come all thieves have Modi surname?"

#RahulDisqualified | Rahul Gandhi is begin punished because he is Rahul Gandhi and it's unfortunate. All Congress MPs should resign from the Parliament: Rashid Alvi, Senior Congress leader to Republic. #RahulGandhi #RashidAlvi #Congresshttps://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/FH6t3QWh7h — Republic (@republic) March 24, 2023

The Gandhi scion's disqualification has attracted sharp reactions from members of the Congress and other Opposition parties. Rahul Gandhi, 52, is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and great grandson of India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Ahead of his disqualification, Gandhi was seen visiting Parliament earlier on Friday morning.

The Congress has called Rahul Gandhi's disqualification an attack on democracy. Jairam Ramesh, spokesperson of the grand old party. said, "We will fight the battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified."

Sharp reactions have come in from other leaders of other political parties too. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is attempting to build an Opposition coalition without the Congress, tweeted, "In PM Modi's New India, Opposition leaders have become the prime target of the BJP!"

"While BJP leaders with criminal antecedents are inducted into the cabinet, Opposition leaders are disqualified for speeches. Today, we have witnessed a new low for our constitutional democracy," Banerjee said.

The Lok Sabha secretariat, a little after 2 pm on Friday, March 24, issued a notification saying: "Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."