Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday, November 11, spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on The Nation Wants To Know, where he accused the Chief Minister's Office of having people who indulge in illegal activities and corruption in the state, including Kerala gold scam and interference in VC appointments.

When questioned about his alleged comment on the Chief Minister patronising smuggling activities, the Kerala Governor said, "What I have said is, that all scams and all illegal activities, if you trace them, they lead you to the Chief Minister's office. Is it incorrect that Chief Minister's alter-ego, his private secretary was arrested in the gold smuggling scam? Is that not correct?"

"Today, his political secretary, a close relative was being appointed as an associate professor in Kannur. Who are the people, who are doing this? The ones sitting in Chief Minister's office?," Governor Khan questioned.

'CM doesn't know what's happening in his office?'

Answering the question if CM's office in Kerala is a den of corruption activities, "In cases where action has already been taken, the persons involved were sitting, or are still sitting in CM office. The appointment in Kannur University, it's not just me as a Chancellor who has said it, but also the Honourable High Court said it, because, on the ground, an unqualified person was being appointed. This is exactly the point I am raising, if you do not know what is happening in your office, then that speaks volumes about your capability, and if you know what your people are doing, then you are, sort of, promoting all these illegal things."

"Do you need greater proof? The Honourable Supreme Court is saying that all appointments of the vice-chancellors in Kerala are irregular and illegal. Does one need any other proof?" he added.

When asked if he is threatening the Kerala government, the Governor said, "No, not at all. All I am asking them to do is to resist indulging in things which are not in accordance with the law. I am asking them to be true to what the Kerala Legislative Assembly has said on paper. It has entrusted the job of running the universities to the chancellor. They have declared to the world that there shall not be any interference in the functioning of the universities."