'All In BJP Brothers Of Raja Harishchandra?': KTR Slams Centre As ED Summons K Kavitha

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao aka KTR, asked if everyone in the saffron party are brothers of Raja Harishchandra. His reaction comes after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned his sister K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy.

Addressing a press conference, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president asked, "Is everyone in the BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra?"

He also asked why doesn't PM Modi talk about the allegations on Gautam Adani.

"Why does PM not speak of allegations against him, on Adani? We're saying Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. Will he take a lie detector test? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country? Is everyone in BJP a brother of Raja Harishchandra?" he asked.

He added, "Are all BJP people clean? Harassment and political vendetta and intimidation might work elsewhere for Narendra Modi. He is playing with fire and I'm sure he'll realise it in days to come. The double engine he talks about - the economic engine is Adani, and the political engine is Modi."

'Summons from ED were Modi summons', says KTR

On ED's summon to his sister K Kavitha, KTR accused the Centre of "misusing agencies" to harass Opposition leaders. He claimed that several BRS leaders are being targeted by the BJP government.

"Why none of the BJP leaders are being summoned by the central agencies?" he asked while standing that summons issued to Kavitha are "not ED summons but Modi summons."

He stated that Kavitha would appear before the Enforcement Directorate and would cooperate with the agency. He said MLC Kavitha would appear before the ED and cooperate with the agency unlike BJP general secretary BL Santhosh, who tried to avoid questioning by Telangana Police SIT in the alleged BRS MLAs poaching case