All India Kisan Sabha's Hannan Mollah Distances From Proposal To Reconstitute SC Panel

Amid the deadlock over farm laws, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah distanced himself from the proposal to reconstitute the Supreme Court's committee on farm laws and said on Sunday that his organisation has not presented any suggestions to the court.

"Our joint farmer unions under the ages of All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee never decided like that (proposal to reconstitute the Supreme Court's committee and replace members with neutral views). We have not gone to the court, nor given such new suggestion. This is not our idea," Mollah told ANI.

He slammed the Union Government accusing it of having a vindictive attitude towards the farmers and saying that the government wants to tire the farmers by giving dates after dates of the next round of talks.

"We are suffering and dying here for months, and the government is only giving us tareekh pe tareekh (date after date). They want to tire us out and hope that we leave without a solution. They have a vindictive attitude and term everyone who supports the protest as anti-national," he added.

Earlier, on January 14, BKU national president and Chairman of All India Kisan Coordination Committee, Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members from the Supreme Court-appointed committee, rescued himself from the panel. After his decision, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) in its plea to the apex court pointed out that the others three committee members -- Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi and Anil Ghanwat -- have already taken positions in favour of the farm laws.

The farmers' body then urged the apex court to reconstitute the committee by including "neutral and impartial personality...not related to any political party" such as retired judges of Supreme Court and presidents of other farm bodies which are participating in the protests.

The 9th round of deliberations between farmers and the Centre conducted on Friday failed to strike breakthrough and the next date for deliberations has been set for January 19 as the agitating unions at the Delhi borders vehemently demand the complete repeal of the laws.

