All Not Well Between Nabanna And Raj Bhawan; Guv Re-appeals To CM To End Their 'lockdown'

A day after showing his displeasure at the Bengal government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar took Twitter to do so once again on Tuesday. He lashed out on the Mamata government for a second consecutive day, asking the Chief Minister to end the 'lockdown' with his office Raj Bhawan and follow the Constitution.

"Homage on the birth anniversary of Father of our Constitution -crusader for social justice - Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. Urge MamataOfficial to reflect and follow the constitution. Lockdown with Governor is unconstitutional and anti democratic. Democracy in peril constitution violated." wrote the Bengal Governor on Tuesday.

The tweet is the second consecutive tweet asking the Chief Minister to end lockdown with him. Calling the 'lockdown' unconstitutional and anti-democratic, the Governor stated that the Chief Minister should reflect on it and follow the Constitution.

Just a day back, a major controversy started when Jagdeep Dhankar took Twitter to urge CM Banerjee to end 'lockdown' with Raj Bhawan. He wrote, "Urge MamataOfficial to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. Are in combat mode Corona Pandemic and must act in togetherness in State interest. MHA warnings must lead to a correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses of SocialDistancing and religious congregations."

Back to back tweets by the Governor comes at a time when he has been appreciative of Mamata Banerjee's policies on tackling Coronavirus in Bengal. Relationship between the Governor and Chief Minister has been alike tumultuous ride which has been sunny on certain days and gloomy on the other, but since the onset of the lockdown, things between the elected head and constitutional head seemed cordial but the Governor's tweet on Monday and Tuesday showed that all is certainly not well between Nabanna and Raj Bhawan.

