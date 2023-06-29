All Is Not Well In Telangana BJP? Bandi Sanjay Clears Air Over Rift With Eatala Rajender

With just a few months left for the Telangana State Assembly elections, turmoil within BJP has come to the fore. There has been news in connection with the differences between the party's state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and disgruntled leader Eatala Rajender. As per party sources, Bandi Sanjay will not be replaced and the Telangana Assembly elections will be fought under his leadership.

Meanwhile, Eatala Rajender during his meeting with the saffron party's top leadership had expressed his desire for a higher position in the party. He is likely to get the Election Committee chairperson’s post, the sources added. It is also learnt that Eatala could possibly get Y security ahead of the elections.

While speaking to the media, Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is planting rumours about the change of BJP leadership in the state in a bid to confuse the party cadres. He added that the spreading of such baseless rumours could be conspired by a fool like KCR.

“Instead of setting his own house right, he is trying to create smoke in the opposition party to confuse our cadres. But none of the BJP workers believes in such rumours,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay further stated that there are around 18 public meetings of the top leadership of BJP which happened in Telangana last year and it is being witnessed that party's graph is increasing in the state of Telangana.

Amid the dissatisfaction among the leaders, BJP MLA from Huzaurabad Eatala Rajender has made it clear that he would continue to be with BJP and work for the people.

Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before December 2023. The state came into existence on June 2, 2014. The previous Assembly polls in December 2018 saw the BRS (then TRS) emerging on top with an absolute majority and the tenure of the House is due to end by December 2023.